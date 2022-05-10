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223) Apostasia e o diabólico (parte 2)
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57 views • May 10, 2022
Crédito para o Canal El Notición 2:
LO QUE NUNCA HAS VISTO DE BERGOGLIO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uS-j98Akxzg
Mais:
218) Apostacia e o diabólico (parte 1)
https://www.brighteon.com/7cd4e252-4d5f-4407-b54e-321b7cf63f03
219) Plano assumido e em curso de colapso populacional: https://www.brighteon.com/d1af4ea6-62b1-4687-96a1-8dbf47ba4be5
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
LO QUE NUNCA HAS VISTO DE BERGOGLIO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uS-j98Akxzg
Mais:
218) Apostacia e o diabólico (parte 1)
https://www.brighteon.com/7cd4e252-4d5f-4407-b54e-321b7cf63f03
219) Plano assumido e em curso de colapso populacional: https://www.brighteon.com/d1af4ea6-62b1-4687-96a1-8dbf47ba4be5
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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