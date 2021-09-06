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Premier Dan Andrews, Victoria, on track to out-brute Hitler: Covid-19 ‘lock-out’ threat against the unvaccinated MVI_4398
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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22 views • September 06, 2021
Already so diminished in stature by standards of greatness, Premier Dan Andrews is weekly lowering the bar of his shriveled standards of governance ever further. His latest threat is a new low.
Four days ago I began a 6 day course of horse paste Ivermectin, of around 20 mg daily. I am improving from a throat infection by the day. I am in Perth, Western Australia, and the brand I've bought is 'Equimec'. You can see my daily progress here:

'My Ivermectin dosing via horse paste':
Watch FIRST P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d
Watch FIRST P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a4d917b3-112d-4f62-adee-6c68452ad503
Watch SECOND here: https://www.brighteon.com/859cce3a-72c2-4da9-a789-852f6b5f9f01
Watch THIRD P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3359afd5-3cf1-4a4a-9e89-8dbe41556eba
Watch THIRD P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0f30d42f-82cc-4de3-93d8-3f6b57841ac6
Watch FOURTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b854488-eba8-41dd-b7df-d42f7c3b3bd1
My correspondence, etc, with SPC Ardmona, Australia
Part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/32ebfd70-b75e-46ac-824a-64538d62b9f0
Part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/92197f07-f71e-4f35-8814-1dfcff4c0b8f
Part 3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/83e65fe9-11cc-4d0c-8d10-e1e45933bc75
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