Premier Dan Andrews, Victoria, on track to out-brute Hitler: Covid-19 ‘lock-out’ threat against the unvaccinated MVI_4398

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Four days ago I began a 6 day course of horse paste Ivermectin, of around 20 mg daily. I am improving from a throat infection by the day. I am in Perth, Western Australia, and the brand I've bought is 'Equimec'. You can see my daily progress here:
'My Ivermectin dosing via horse paste':
Watch FIRST P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d
Watch FIRST P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a4d917b3-112d-4f62-adee-6c68452ad503
Watch SECOND here: https://www.brighteon.com/859cce3a-72c2-4da9-a789-852f6b5f9f01
Watch THIRD P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3359afd5-3cf1-4a4a-9e89-8dbe41556eba
Watch THIRD P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0f30d42f-82cc-4de3-93d8-3f6b57841ac6
Watch FOURTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b854488-eba8-41dd-b7df-d42f7c3b3bd1
My correspondence, etc, with SPC Ardmona, Australia
Part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/32ebfd70-b75e-46ac-824a-64538d62b9f0
Part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/92197f07-f71e-4f35-8814-1dfcff4c0b8f
Part 3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/83e65fe9-11cc-4d0c-8d10-e1e45933bc75