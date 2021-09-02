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P.3 SPC Ardmona Chairman, Hussein Rifai, Covid-19 mandatory vaccinations, one of the smaller big men in Australia, so far. MVI_4136
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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140 views • September 02, 2021
Part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/32ebfd70-b75e-46ac-824a-64538d62b9f0
Part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/92197f07-f71e-4f35-8814-1dfcff4c0b8f
Hussein Rifai has declared that it will be mandatory for his 500 employees to be SARS CoV 2 vaccinated by the end of November 2021, stating “I could go to jail for industrial manslaughter If I don’t do this.
“I do not need to consult with the union. This is a business decision and I own the business, not the unions – I am the one who is liable.”
The head of the first company in Australia to mandate the Covid-19 jab among its employees has doubled down on the bold move, fearing he could personally go to jail unless he creates a virus-free workspace.
I have quoted from https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/at-work/spc-chairman-hussein-rifai-doubles-down-on-vaccine-mandate-with-jail-claim/news-story/d72f7fbe7974299a470cdcbbcb633b25
Mr Rifai appears to be unaware that he could end up in jail for industrial manslaughter for vaccine-induced deaths. I hope he reconsiders, or at least delays upon further investigation of the safety of Covid vaccines, and alternative treatments.
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current eventspoliticsignorance of the facts
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