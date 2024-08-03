BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What the Restoration Missed in Lehi's Dream - Part 1 of 2
GrandpaJustChillin
GrandpaJustChillin
9 months ago

More answers to Lehi's Dream than anyone has ever thought to ask. This two part video series identifies at least 12 major points missed by the Restoration in Lehi's Dream. These points include some of the biggest warnings found in the Book of Mormon. 

👉 What is the meaning of the River of Filthy Water? 

👉 Why hasn't anyone ever asked about its meaning?

👉 Why were people drowning in it and who are they?

👉 Why didn't our church leaders warn us?

👉 How does the Book of Revelation tie into Lehi's dream?

👉 What is the actual definition of the two churches?

👉 What is the commandment plainly taught in the scriptures that the entire Restoration has completely overlooked?

👉 Guess what everyone missed about the great and spacious building!!!


Note: There is one error of oversight in this video to note. At the 46 minute mark, the reference should be Revelation 18, not 9.

Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c4812900-840e-4606-b6f6-9cf1d5faf672


bookdeceptionsignssatanoccultagereligionnewwarningsatanicwaterrestorationriversymbolsdreammormonldslehifilthy
