What the Restoration Missed in Lehi's Dream - Part 2 of 2

More answers to Lehi's Dream than anyone has ever thought to ask. This two part video series identifies at least 12 major points missed by the Restoration in Lehi's Dream. These points include some of the biggest warnings found in the Book of Mormon.





In Part 2 of this series, we will be addressing the following questions and more:





👉 What is the meaning of the two churches?

👉 What are some of the strange roads that the Restoration failed to see?

👉 What does the man dressed in a white robe represent?

👉 What else did Mormon tell us that the Restoration has not paid sufficient attention to and how does it apply to us today?

👉 What is Babylon?

👉 What is the meaning of the great and abominable church?

👉 Why must Babylon and the great and abominable church fall?

👉 What commandment did the Lord give us in relation to Babylon that nearly everyone pays no attention to nor have they understood it?





Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/d11b4794-8cfb-4da0-8077-a8e70b095a50