Mauro Fagundes: STF (Marco Aurelio, Alexandre de Moraes e Luís Roberto Barroso) COAF ~ PF e PGR (2020,6,20)

👊 Souza, Marcos Antonio☎ 🤳🏼 (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP🗓 Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)🗓 Prof./Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Trânsito,Tecnologia,Motivação) ⏰(m²) Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor ImobiliárioBorn: Presidente Prudente-SP (City) 🌎October 12, 1960, Alvarez Machado 437 Street 🏠👉 Thanks for watching ! Have a nice day ✍👉 Obrigado por assistir ! Tenha um excelente dia✈ well done !Covid19 deaths had pre-existing condition 💉⚰️Hydroxychloroquine (Hidroxicloroquina) or Chloroquine (Cloroquina),Azithromycin (Azitromicina), Ivermectin (Ivermectina)The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is badThe leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and Security 💰The flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷👍 Join, not stupid, There is still time ! ⏳🎯👉 VIDEOS REMOVIDOS/REMOVED (youTube)1️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: youTube 🔥2️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: bitchute ♟️3️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon 🎲🚗 Aulas de Moto e Carro by Marcos Antonio de Souza🚦 Credencial DETRAN-SP 83.9294️⃣ Instrutor/Examinador/Diretor (Auto Escola)4️⃣ Instructor/Examiner/Director (Driving School)World War I (28 July 1914 to 11 November 1918)World War II (1 September 1939 to 2 September 1945)Cold War: (GeoPolitical 1947-1991) USA x URSS 🔙“This is what the Sovereign Lord Jehovah 🎓[ י (Yud) - ה (Hêi) - ו (Wav) - ה (Hêi), YHWH] says: ‘ . . .Look! I am creating new heavens and a new earth; and the formerthings will not be called to mind, nor will they come up into the heart.’ ”— Isaiah 65:13, 17; also see 2 Peter 3:13 💎The Fight Against God’s NameA batalha contra o nome de DeusResilient: ✒️Able to quickly return to its usual shape after being bent, stretched, or pressed: This rubber ball is very resilient and immediately springs back into shape. We realised how resilient these women and children had to be 🖋Filosofia de Guerra (Rap Policial) de Papamike ❄️(PAPAMIKE BRASIL)Se não puder voar eu corro,Se não puder correr eu ando,Se não puder andar rastejoSorte ou Azar ? (Luck or Bad luck)To the Galatians 6:7 (Bible) 💎"...For whatever a person is sowing, this he will also reap"Luke 6:31 and Matthew 7:12 (Bible) 💎"Also, just as you want men to do to you, do the same way to them"Constitution of the United States (1787) ⚖️ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789"We The People"Amendment I (The First Amendment) ⚖️Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances 📽️I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use No copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes only 📚These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)Other Point view (Outro Ponto de vista)Agreement is not necessary, thinking for one´s self is🎼♫♪🎺🎻🎷ღ 📐✔ 5️⃣ 6️⃣This video is the channel: Mauro Fagundes (2020,6,19) 🧬--Mauro Fagundes: Fabrício Queiroz, Jair Bolsonaro, Sergio Moro, PGR(Procurador-Geral da República: Augusto Brandão de Aras),STF (Marco Aurélio, Alexandre de Moraes e Luís Roberto Barroso) Senadores, PF (Polícia Federal), João Doria (Governador de São Paulo-SP Brasil),Abraham Weintraub (ex Ministro da Educação do Brasil, 2020),COAF (Conselho de Controle de Atividades Financeiras)-----------------Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders ~ PT-BRFake News ~ Media ~ MainStream ~ WH GOV---------------Chocolates Garoto, ensina garotos gostar de ...GAROTAS...Excelente...bons tempos !------------