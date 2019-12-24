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President Trump Comments The Roger Stone Show Trial And Railroading
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85 views • December 24, 2019
Uploaded on December 24 2019 1minute:10seconds during the remarks.
December 26 information update: https://www.infowars.com/trump-to-pardon-roger-stone-potus-says-dirty-cops-evil-people-locked-him-up/
Also see this revealing video about dirty ways a democrat party chairman pressured a senator to NOT vote AGAINST the two bullshit articles of impeachment against president Trump. This happened literally weeks ago. https://www.brighteon.com/aa585930-b6c0-4741-adbe-02300e95f656
December 26 information update: https://www.infowars.com/trump-to-pardon-roger-stone-potus-says-dirty-cops-evil-people-locked-him-up/
Also see this revealing video about dirty ways a democrat party chairman pressured a senator to NOT vote AGAINST the two bullshit articles of impeachment against president Trump. This happened literally weeks ago. https://www.brighteon.com/aa585930-b6c0-4741-adbe-02300e95f656
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