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Democrat Senator Jeff Van Drew Is Told He Will Be Destroyed If He Votes Against Trump Impeachment
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32 views • December 20, 2019
Uploaded in the night of December 19 to December 20 2019 at 3:00 AM - EDT
Democrat senator Jeff Van Drew was told two weeks ago by a local county chairman in the Democratic party that he: (Jeff Van Drew) will be destroyed if he votes against the impeachment of president Donald J. Trump. That is when he decided to switch to republican.
Democrat senator Jeff Van Drew was told two weeks ago by a local county chairman in the Democratic party that he: (Jeff Van Drew) will be destroyed if he votes against the impeachment of president Donald J. Trump. That is when he decided to switch to republican.
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