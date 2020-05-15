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OI INFLUENCERS ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΙΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΜΠΑΛΑΝΤΕΡ
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52 views • May 15, 2020
Αν θέλω να σε βάλω στην πραγματικότητα μου ένας καλός τρόπος θα ήταν να την ακούσεις από προσωπικότητες που τις έχω φτιάξει να τις θεωρείς σπουδαίες. Ιδανικά θα πρέπει να ανήκουν σε διαφορετικούς χώρους για να δυσκολευτείς να ενώσεις τις τελείες και να μην διαννοηθείς ούτε το σενάριο της τυχαίας σύμπτωσης.
Όταν όμως παρακολουθείς τα πράγματα στενότερα, αρχίζεις και διαπιστώνεις ότι δεν έκαναν αρκετή προσπάθεια να κρύψουν τις συνδέσεις. Όχι όμως όλες, κι εκεί είναι που γίνεται ενδιαφέρον.
Σ. Τσιόδρας: Όσοι ασθένησαν έχουν αντισώματα, άγνωστη η διάρκεια της ανοσίας: https://www.liberal.gr/news/osoi-asthenisan-echoun-antisomata-agnosti-i-diarkeia-tis-anosias/301266
20.000 ΕΥΡΩ ΑΜΟΙΒΗ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΩΤΗΡΗ ΤΣΙΟΔΡΑ ΩΣ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΙΚΟ ΥΠΕΥΘΥΝΟ ΤΟΝ ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟ: https://orion-orio-n.blogspot.com/2020/05/20000.html
Ο Σ.Τσιόδρας «διέψευσε» ΗΠΑ και Βρετανία στηρίζοντας... την κομμουνιστική Κίνα για κορωνοϊό!: https://www.pronews.gr/ygeia/875702_o-stsiodras-diepseyse-tis-mystikes-ypiresies-ipa-vretanias-kai-stirizei-kina-gia
Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.:
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/about/anthony-s-fauci-md-bio
Δρ Μάικοβιτς για τα ψεύδη της προπαγάνδας και τα εγκλήματα: https://www.brighteon.com/c3daa86d-4768-4f6e-b91a-aaf936a2dbec
Fauci Warns That 'the Consequences Could Be Really Serious' If the U.S. Opens Too Quickly: https://time.com/5835623/disease-experts-senate-hearing-coronavirus/
Dr. Anthony Fauci warns senators of ‘suffering and death’ if states reopen too early: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/12/dr-anthony-fauci-warns-senators-of-suffering-and-death-if-states-reopen-too-early.html
Petition to name Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ gains momentum: https://nypost.com/2020/04/02/petition-to-make-dr-anthony-fauci-sexiest-man-alive-gaining-steam/
CELEBRITIES MK ULTRA GLITCHES: https://youtu.be/zzKFGLysmGw?t=639
Lady Gaga calls WHO chief a 'superstar: https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/493452-lady-gaga-calls-who-chief-a-superstar
Pelosi PROVES She HATES Freedom - Look What Policy She's Pushing Now! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umz_tjzly0E
Joe Biden And Lady Gaga Join Forces To Send An Important Message About Sexual Assault: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDri-gVYbxk
Σόρος: Δεν θα επιστρέψουμε στην κανονικότητα https://www.euro2day.gr/news/world/article/2022739/soros-den-tha-epistrepsoyme-sthn-kanonikothta.html
Stars and scientists call for world not to 'go back to normal' https://news.yahoo.com/stars-scientists-call-world-not-back-normal-104646426.html
WHO and Global Citizen announce: 'One World: Together at home' Global Special to support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/06-04-2020-who-and-global-citizen-announce-one-world-together-at-home-global-special-to-support-healthcare-workers-in-the-fight-against-the-covid-19-pandemic
Greta Thunberg added to CNN’s expert coronavirus panel, Twitter erupts https://nypost.com/2020/05/13/greta-thunberg-added-to-cnn-expert-covid-19-panel-twitter-erupts/
Η Γκρέτα καλεσμένη σαν ειδικός στον κινεζοϊό σε πάνελ του CNN https://conserva.gr/how-dare-you-145
Anderson Cooper defends Greta Thunberg’s CNN coronavirus town hall appearance https://nypost.com/2020/05/15/anderson-cooper-defends-greta-thunbergs-town-hall-appearance/
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6156670569001/#sp=show-clips
ME TO NA MOIΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. Ο Διαμοιρασμός δεν χρειάζεται απαραίτητα να είναι δημόσιος, μπορείς να το στείλεις μέσω μυνημάτων και email σε αυτούς που έχουν καταλάβει ή έχουν δείξει ότι υπάρχει ελπίδα να καταλάβουν. Και πες και σ'αυτούς το ίδιο.
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Όταν όμως παρακολουθείς τα πράγματα στενότερα, αρχίζεις και διαπιστώνεις ότι δεν έκαναν αρκετή προσπάθεια να κρύψουν τις συνδέσεις. Όχι όμως όλες, κι εκεί είναι που γίνεται ενδιαφέρον.
Σ. Τσιόδρας: Όσοι ασθένησαν έχουν αντισώματα, άγνωστη η διάρκεια της ανοσίας: https://www.liberal.gr/news/osoi-asthenisan-echoun-antisomata-agnosti-i-diarkeia-tis-anosias/301266
20.000 ΕΥΡΩ ΑΜΟΙΒΗ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΩΤΗΡΗ ΤΣΙΟΔΡΑ ΩΣ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΙΚΟ ΥΠΕΥΘΥΝΟ ΤΟΝ ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟ: https://orion-orio-n.blogspot.com/2020/05/20000.html
Ο Σ.Τσιόδρας «διέψευσε» ΗΠΑ και Βρετανία στηρίζοντας... την κομμουνιστική Κίνα για κορωνοϊό!: https://www.pronews.gr/ygeia/875702_o-stsiodras-diepseyse-tis-mystikes-ypiresies-ipa-vretanias-kai-stirizei-kina-gia
Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.:
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/about/anthony-s-fauci-md-bio
Δρ Μάικοβιτς για τα ψεύδη της προπαγάνδας και τα εγκλήματα: https://www.brighteon.com/c3daa86d-4768-4f6e-b91a-aaf936a2dbec
Fauci Warns That 'the Consequences Could Be Really Serious' If the U.S. Opens Too Quickly: https://time.com/5835623/disease-experts-senate-hearing-coronavirus/
Dr. Anthony Fauci warns senators of ‘suffering and death’ if states reopen too early: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/12/dr-anthony-fauci-warns-senators-of-suffering-and-death-if-states-reopen-too-early.html
Petition to name Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ gains momentum: https://nypost.com/2020/04/02/petition-to-make-dr-anthony-fauci-sexiest-man-alive-gaining-steam/
CELEBRITIES MK ULTRA GLITCHES: https://youtu.be/zzKFGLysmGw?t=639
Lady Gaga calls WHO chief a 'superstar: https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/493452-lady-gaga-calls-who-chief-a-superstar
Pelosi PROVES She HATES Freedom - Look What Policy She's Pushing Now! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umz_tjzly0E
Joe Biden And Lady Gaga Join Forces To Send An Important Message About Sexual Assault: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDri-gVYbxk
Σόρος: Δεν θα επιστρέψουμε στην κανονικότητα https://www.euro2day.gr/news/world/article/2022739/soros-den-tha-epistrepsoyme-sthn-kanonikothta.html
Stars and scientists call for world not to 'go back to normal' https://news.yahoo.com/stars-scientists-call-world-not-back-normal-104646426.html
WHO and Global Citizen announce: 'One World: Together at home' Global Special to support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/06-04-2020-who-and-global-citizen-announce-one-world-together-at-home-global-special-to-support-healthcare-workers-in-the-fight-against-the-covid-19-pandemic
Greta Thunberg added to CNN’s expert coronavirus panel, Twitter erupts https://nypost.com/2020/05/13/greta-thunberg-added-to-cnn-expert-covid-19-panel-twitter-erupts/
Η Γκρέτα καλεσμένη σαν ειδικός στον κινεζοϊό σε πάνελ του CNN https://conserva.gr/how-dare-you-145
Anderson Cooper defends Greta Thunberg’s CNN coronavirus town hall appearance https://nypost.com/2020/05/15/anderson-cooper-defends-greta-thunbergs-town-hall-appearance/
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6156670569001/#sp=show-clips
ME TO NA MOIΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. Ο Διαμοιρασμός δεν χρειάζεται απαραίτητα να είναι δημόσιος, μπορείς να το στείλεις μέσω μυνημάτων και email σε αυτούς που έχουν καταλάβει ή έχουν δείξει ότι υπάρχει ελπίδα να καταλάβουν. Και πες και σ'αυτούς το ίδιο.
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
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