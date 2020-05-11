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Δρ Μίκοβιτς- ψεύδη της προπαγάνδας και τα εγκλήματα (Plandemic1)
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716996 views • May 11, 2020
Η μοριακή βιολόγος και ερευνήτρια ιατρικής Τζούντι Μάικοβιτς
λέει πολλά που πολλοί δε γνωρίζαμε... Υποκλίνομαι
στη γενναιότητα αυτής της γυναίκας
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
λέει πολλά που πολλοί δε γνωρίζαμε... Υποκλίνομαι
στη γενναιότητα αυτής της γυναίκας
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
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