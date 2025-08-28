GUESS WHAT IS HAPPENING IN SEPTEMBER???? TESTIMONY**

Shalawam pray you all are well. Guess what is happening in September??? Prepare. Blessings and shalawam. Barak (bless) Ahtha (you).





If you don't know Christ turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins, get baptized in his true name according to Acts 2:38 read. There was no 'J's' in the language when Christ walked on the face of the earth therefore he had an ancient hebrew name. His name in ancient hebrew is 'Yashaya' it means 'My Saviour' (Matthew 1:21). Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of the true Christ of the bible. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on our other platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO. Christ's true name is very important as well as the Father's name. It is very important that you are calling on the true name and not another name of the fallen ones. Clicks on link below.





THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST



WE'VE BEEN LIED TO



