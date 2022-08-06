The Rainmakers.

Rainmakers





1968 CSIRO

Educational Film about

Australian Cloud Seeding.





Enabling confident commercial decision making around rainfall enhancement.





https://www.australianrain.com.au/





Cloud seeding.





https://www.watercorporation.com.au/Help-and-advice/Water-supply/Alternative-water-supply-options/Cloud-seeding





In Tasmania the results have been highly favourable from the beginning. We've been going since 1964.





https://www.abc.net.au/news/2007-11-20/turnbull-pumps-10m-into-rainmaking-gamble/731004





The Queensland Government is undertaking a four-year cloud-seeding project in South East Queensland which commenced in November 2007.





http://www.floodcommission.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/file/0011/4223/Anderson_Jay.pdf





Media release 24 -1- 08. Minister for Sustainability, Climate Change and Innovation, The Honourable Andrew McNamara. Queensland cloud seeding project underway.





https://statements.qld.gov.au/statements/50169#:~:text=An%20innovative%20scientific%20project%20aimed,with%20rainmaking%20particles%20has%20commenced









From January 2008 until May 2008, the Atlant was trialled over the Wide Bay and Burnett district in Queensland.





https://www.australianrain.com.au/copy-of-trials-brisbane-bundaberg-20078





The Queensland Cloud Seeding Research Program (QCSRP) was conducted in the southeast Queensland region near Brisbane during the 2008/09 wet seasons.





https://era.daf.qld.gov.au/id/eprint/7898/





Comprehensive Qld Cloud Seeding Research Program report, published in The American Meteorological Society.





https://era.daf.qld.gov.au/id/eprint/7898/1/%5B15200477%20-%20Bulletin%20of%20the%20American%20Meteorological%20Society%5D%20The%20Queensland%20Cloud%20Seeding%20Research%20Program.pdf





Victorian legislation, Rain Making Control Act 1967.





https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/in-force/acts/rain-making-control-act-1967/016





Chemtrail drone illusion.





https://www.brighteon.com/785dea2f-22a2-4e26-ae75-540bd2b7e7f1