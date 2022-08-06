The Rainmakers.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rainmakers
1968 CSIRO
Educational Film about
Australian Cloud Seeding.
Enabling confident commercial decision making around rainfall enhancement.
https://www.australianrain.com.au/
Cloud seeding.
https://www.watercorporation.com.au/Help-and-advice/Water-supply/Alternative-water-supply-options/Cloud-seeding
In Tasmania the results have been highly favourable from the beginning. We've been going since 1964.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2007-11-20/turnbull-pumps-10m-into-rainmaking-gamble/731004
The Queensland Government is undertaking a four-year cloud-seeding project in South East Queensland which commenced in November 2007.
http://www.floodcommission.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/file/0011/4223/Anderson_Jay.pdf
Media release 24 -1- 08. Minister for Sustainability, Climate Change and Innovation, The Honourable Andrew McNamara. Queensland cloud seeding project underway.
https://statements.qld.gov.au/statements/50169#:~:text=An%20innovative%20scientific%20project%20aimed,with%20rainmaking%20particles%20has%20commenced
From January 2008 until May 2008, the Atlant was trialled over the Wide Bay and Burnett district in Queensland.
https://www.australianrain.com.au/copy-of-trials-brisbane-bundaberg-20078
The Queensland Cloud Seeding Research Program (QCSRP) was conducted in the southeast Queensland region near Brisbane during the 2008/09 wet seasons.
https://era.daf.qld.gov.au/id/eprint/7898/
Comprehensive Qld Cloud Seeding Research Program report, published in The American Meteorological Society.
https://era.daf.qld.gov.au/id/eprint/7898/1/%5B15200477%20-%20Bulletin%20of%20the%20American%20Meteorological%20Society%5D%20The%20Queensland%20Cloud%20Seeding%20Research%20Program.pdf
Victorian legislation, Rain Making Control Act 1967.
https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/in-force/acts/rain-making-control-act-1967/016
Chemtrail drone illusion.
https://www.brighteon.com/785dea2f-22a2-4e26-ae75-540bd2b7e7f1