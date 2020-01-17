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War on Gold in Germany is a war against freedom
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10 views • January 17, 2020
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/we-are-being-overrun-german-government-escalates-its-war-gold
What you missed on YouTube: 1) We Want Your Soul 2) Gaza 3) Ukraine
1) https://www.brighteon.com/88794434-0924-4b89-9a0a-3713bd7f94b1
2) https://www.brighteon.com/41ef05df-02c8-4521-b3ce-58fc13819860
3) https://www.brighteon.com/a8639379-c50b-4cc5-9275-603c21996253
Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs
Gеоrgia Guidestones - Original banned video (share, mirror, spread)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
Collapse News (Mike Adams) https://collapse.news/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
Middle East Eye https://www.middleeasteye.net/
My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
What you missed on YouTube: 1) We Want Your Soul 2) Gaza 3) Ukraine
1) https://www.brighteon.com/88794434-0924-4b89-9a0a-3713bd7f94b1
2) https://www.brighteon.com/41ef05df-02c8-4521-b3ce-58fc13819860
3) https://www.brighteon.com/a8639379-c50b-4cc5-9275-603c21996253
Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs
Gеоrgia Guidestones - Original banned video (share, mirror, spread)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
Collapse News (Mike Adams) https://collapse.news/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
Middle East Eye https://www.middleeasteye.net/
My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
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