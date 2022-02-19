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6 КВАРЦЕВЫЕ ЧАШИ ЧАСТЬ 2
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8 views • February 19, 2022
Неофициальный перезалив с
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClTmHyt30Cozo2qr06S7EZQ
2 ЧАСТЬ - ДОПОЛНЕНИЕ
к видео ролику #ХРАМЫ #ПИРАМИДЫ #ЭФИРНОЕЭЛЕКТРИЧЕСТВО...
#КВАРЦ
Часть 1
https://www.brighteon.com/d1a35303-fa4b-4c07-90ee-22b625bfd520
В данном видео материалы взяты с каналов:
Радиолюбитель TV ссылка на видео: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spv1QUin3Rg
Сергей Игнатенко ссылка на видео: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZxeiPu3-Zs&;t=1s
TatiRoma и РИМ онлайн ссылка на видео: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wnJ0hIgseg
Записаться на сеанс - подробности на сайте ii-vv.ru
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClTmHyt30Cozo2qr06S7EZQ
2 ЧАСТЬ - ДОПОЛНЕНИЕ
к видео ролику #ХРАМЫ #ПИРАМИДЫ #ЭФИРНОЕЭЛЕКТРИЧЕСТВО...
#КВАРЦ
Часть 1
https://www.brighteon.com/d1a35303-fa4b-4c07-90ee-22b625bfd520
В данном видео материалы взяты с каналов:
Радиолюбитель TV ссылка на видео: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spv1QUin3Rg
Сергей Игнатенко ссылка на видео: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZxeiPu3-Zs&;t=1s
TatiRoma и РИМ онлайн ссылка на видео: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wnJ0hIgseg
Записаться на сеанс - подробности на сайте ii-vv.ru
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