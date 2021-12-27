What On Earth Happened? (Ewar-Anon)

“One has to break through their own cognitive dissonance to receive righteous discernment to distinguish between the truth and lies that we have been indoctrinated into believing through our educational system.” ~ Michael T. Pyle'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George SatayanaAll 13 Parts in one sitting.00:00:00 - Part 01 - Turning Inwards00:07:19 - Part 02 - Of Maps and Magicians00:34:39 - Part 03 - Flattening the Curve00:57:17 - Part 04 - Vanishing Points & the Old Clock01:21:34 - Part 05 - The Red Shield01:47:27 - Part 06 - Infiltration Instead of Invasion02:11:36 - Part 07 - Eyes Wide Open03:01:55 - Part 08 - The Looking Glass03:59:06 - Part 09 - PANIC!04:37:30 - Part 10 - The Energetic Earth05:24:53 - Part 11 - The Bumblebee & the Hexagon06:07:07 - Part 12 - Stranger than Fiction07:04:42 - Part 13 - Down the Rabbit HoleEwaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]Stolen History Part 3 - The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]The FIRMAMENT had been Discovered! The GLOBE is a lie from Satan! [17.12.2021]Who do you trust? The word of God or Satan's puppets?Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 1 - 38)How to Mass Hypnose an entire population?Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 33 - 36) [Belgium, 1 Feb - 1 May 2021]The two last episodes so far (Part 37 + 38):37 Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]38 Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]