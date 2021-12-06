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JEFF BEZOS ALEXA KNOWS THE FUTURE??? - ITS A MOVIE! DOES RUSSIA KNOW THIS? MY GUES IS NOT!
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101 views • December 06, 2021
EVIL WILL AND CAN NOT EVER WIN! THE TABLES ARE TURNING AND TIDES TURNED - THE WICKED ARE NOW RUNNING FOR COVER! NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING! - EU ARE FINISHED AND ALL THERE WICKED INTENTIONS WILL BLOW UP IN THERE FACES! - RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA DOES NOT WASH ANYMORE AND THE EU HAS ONLY ONE CHOICE! IT CAN BE GOOD OR BAD - IF WE THE PEOPLE STAND UP IT WILL BE OVER IN 1 DAY. THE CHOICE IS THEIRS NOW TO MAKE!
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"New Normal": 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL HAS A STROKE ONE WEEK AFTER GETTING COVID VACCINE - https://www.brighteon.com/27ddf925-bf3a-4d22-acac-29c20a5edeea
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PLANDEMIC 3 - https://www.brighteon.com/c62a86f3-094c-4d06-84e2-31163f37f638
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST! - https://www.brighteon.com/ee79e52c-1987-4cae-9b76-748ecb07a0ae
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