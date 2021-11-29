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The Song We Will Never Forget
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44 views • November 29, 2021
This hilariously dangerous musical excerpt from the original documentary, “9/11: The Great American Psy Op,” is tragically un-funny. Written and performed by the brilliant singer-songwriter, musician, and documentary filmmaker Alexander “Ace" Baker, the clip reminds us of the horrifying truth that there were no planes. The full documentary can be viewed on this channel at URL
https://www.brighteon.com/57f81ea9-8cfc-41fc-8cc2-64fee304858b
Ace’s politically incorrect proof resonates with the concurrent views of Civil, Mechanical, and Materials Sciences Engineer Dr. Judy Wood and former Russian Nuclear Intelligence Officer Dimitri Khalezov. Wood and Khalezov reach differing conclusions about the actual cause of the 9/11 devastation, but only “Ace" Baker has the cinematic knowledge and expertise to explain how planes could be made to appear on television by utilizing CGI special effects software. “Ace” goes further to describe the psychological pressure and cognitive dissonance that could have affected eyewitnesses on the ground who were convinced that they saw planes. He also points out the canned statements of planted eyewitness shills who recited their scripts as they were paid to do.
To date, Dr. Wood is the only 911 truther whose lawsuit against the National Institute of Standards and Technology was not dismissed until it reached and was declined by the Supreme Court. Mr. Khalezov is the only 9/11 truther whose book, "911thology," offers eleven free PDF chapters.
https://ia600603.us.archive.org/17/items/TheThirdTruth-911ByDimitriKhalezovfree11chapters/01DimitriKhalezovBook-TheThirdTruth-911free11chapters-V2.pdf
His book further explains the guided missile (also not a plane) that destroyed the section of the Pentagon where certain “missing” financial records of the Department of Defense were stored. On September 10, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced that the Pentagon could not account for $2.3 trillion in financial transactions. The next day, the unaccountable transactions were unaccountably destroyed by a non-plane.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfMjdKElgqY&;t=483s
(@ Timestamp 7:57 - "According to some estimates, we cannot track $2.8 trillion in [financial] transactions.")
Not since Atty. Gen. Janet Reno ordered the deaths by assault weaponry and fire of more than 80 men, women and children who were members of the Branch Davidians religious sect near Waco, Texas had the brazen disregard for human life been demonstrated so arrogantly on American soil. Under the pretext of "protecting" children from abuse, the FBI found it necessary to kill them all. But the religious community had already been investigated by Child Protective Services and cleared of suspicion.
Concerning the effronteries and psychopathology of the crime of 9/11 and its reverberating consequences, Dr. Judy Wood said, " I can't think of anything more important for our civilization than this." And we certainly agree.
(c) 2011 Alexander "Ace" Baker
https://www.brighteon.com/57f81ea9-8cfc-41fc-8cc2-64fee304858b
Ace’s politically incorrect proof resonates with the concurrent views of Civil, Mechanical, and Materials Sciences Engineer Dr. Judy Wood and former Russian Nuclear Intelligence Officer Dimitri Khalezov. Wood and Khalezov reach differing conclusions about the actual cause of the 9/11 devastation, but only “Ace" Baker has the cinematic knowledge and expertise to explain how planes could be made to appear on television by utilizing CGI special effects software. “Ace” goes further to describe the psychological pressure and cognitive dissonance that could have affected eyewitnesses on the ground who were convinced that they saw planes. He also points out the canned statements of planted eyewitness shills who recited their scripts as they were paid to do.
To date, Dr. Wood is the only 911 truther whose lawsuit against the National Institute of Standards and Technology was not dismissed until it reached and was declined by the Supreme Court. Mr. Khalezov is the only 9/11 truther whose book, "911thology," offers eleven free PDF chapters.
https://ia600603.us.archive.org/17/items/TheThirdTruth-911ByDimitriKhalezovfree11chapters/01DimitriKhalezovBook-TheThirdTruth-911free11chapters-V2.pdf
His book further explains the guided missile (also not a plane) that destroyed the section of the Pentagon where certain “missing” financial records of the Department of Defense were stored. On September 10, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced that the Pentagon could not account for $2.3 trillion in financial transactions. The next day, the unaccountable transactions were unaccountably destroyed by a non-plane.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfMjdKElgqY&;t=483s
(@ Timestamp 7:57 - "According to some estimates, we cannot track $2.8 trillion in [financial] transactions.")
Not since Atty. Gen. Janet Reno ordered the deaths by assault weaponry and fire of more than 80 men, women and children who were members of the Branch Davidians religious sect near Waco, Texas had the brazen disregard for human life been demonstrated so arrogantly on American soil. Under the pretext of "protecting" children from abuse, the FBI found it necessary to kill them all. But the religious community had already been investigated by Child Protective Services and cleared of suspicion.
Concerning the effronteries and psychopathology of the crime of 9/11 and its reverberating consequences, Dr. Judy Wood said, " I can't think of anything more important for our civilization than this." And we certainly agree.
(c) 2011 Alexander "Ace" Baker
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