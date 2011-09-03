9/11M3: Metatron of Misinformation in the Matrix

(Copyright Disclaimer: The original title of the video presented here is "911 The Great American Psy Opera," written and produced by musician, singer-songwriter, and documentary filmmaker Alexander "Ace" Baker. As the legal copyright owner, Mr. Baker has given permission in the opening footage to redistribute as widely as possible. We encourage all viewers to do so. This video resulted in the abrupt termination of my developing little YouTube micro-channel, "Sarahspeaks144."

(c) 2011 Alexander "Ace" Baker)



Introduction: On the 58th anniversary of the first Kennedy assassination, a lifelong Luddite calling herself "Sarah" laid aside her quill and scroll to embrace the wonders of Shotcut video editing technology. The time had come to reflect upon “shoes and ships and sealing wax [and] cabbages and kings,” to speak of magic bullets that turn in midair to assassinate uncooperative, unmanageable presidents; to speak of magic airplanes that melt in midair, at least visually, easing into steel-reinforced concrete like liquid butter; to speak of murdered British princesses, and murdered American vloggers, of a mass-murdering “plan-demic,” and murderers who provide their own dental records for the suicide autopsy. Dare we mention other “conspiracy theories,” i.e. depopulation, MKU (MK-Ultra), SRA (Satanic Ritual Abuse), the Deep State, the Illuminati, Targeted Individuals, child trafficking, human sacrifice, adrenochrome, and The Matrix?



For all of these dark imponderables, 9/11 symbolizes the Metatron of Misinformation in the Matrix. It represents official state deceptions piled one upon another until there is no end, and no hope without Jesus of Nazareth, Yeshua Ha Meshiach, the Messiah.



“Shema, Yisrael, Adonai Elohenu, Adonai Echad.”

- Deuteronomy 6:4

"Take ye heed, watch and pray, for ye know not when the time is ... And what I say unto you, I say unto all. Watch."

- Mark 3:33,37



For music alone, singer-songwriter Alexander "Ace" Baker deserves the Grammy for his original compositions in this video. For meticulous, painstaking research that lassoes the flying Rubik's cubes and summons them to appear in court, the genius of “Ace Baker” deserves The Lifetime Achievement Award. The initial High-Definition production of “9/11: The Great American Psy Opera" (aka “Psychological Operations”) may still be out there somewhere, we hope. This version has been “doctored” by “Shotcut” to improve 240 resolution where possible. No other changes were made. Thank you, “Ace.” Thank you, “Shotcut.” Thank you, viewers.



“Sarah”