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WHAT WILL THE mRNA VACCINE DO IN YOUR BODY? (subtítulos español)
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1964 views • March 28, 2021
Fantastic explanation that Del Bigtree offers us about the mRNA vaccine; is a summary of the streaming done by one of the best scientists in vaccines and epidemiology Geert Vanden Bossche Phd, DVM and Dr. Philip McMillan. It warns us of the dangers of these vaccines.
See the complete video Del Bigtree:
https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
See the complete video Streaming Geert Vanden Bossche Phd, DVM - Dr. Philip McMillan:
https://www.brighteon.com/26f83159-629b-4591-aff4-d855f5709c32
Español:
Fantástica explicación que nos ofrece Del Bigtree sobre la vacuna de ARNm; es un resumen del streaming realizado por uno de los mejores científicos en vacunas y epidemiología Geert Vanden Bossche Phd, DVM y el Dr. Philip McMillan. Nos advierte de los peligros de estas vacunas.
See the complete video Del Bigtree:
https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
See the complete video Streaming Geert Vanden Bossche Phd, DVM - Dr. Philip McMillan:
https://www.brighteon.com/26f83159-629b-4591-aff4-d855f5709c32
Español:
Fantástica explicación que nos ofrece Del Bigtree sobre la vacuna de ARNm; es un resumen del streaming realizado por uno de los mejores científicos en vacunas y epidemiología Geert Vanden Bossche Phd, DVM y el Dr. Philip McMillan. Nos advierte de los peligros de estas vacunas.
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