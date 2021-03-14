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Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic is Shown to be a Mistake - Geert Vanden Bossche
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9952 views • March 14, 2021
Geert explains how mass vaccination during a pandemic is a bad idea and will backfire in probably a few ways. We all know the virus has mutated many times since they created these vaccines, so they are not going to be a good match with the virus. They have already told everybody the jab will not prevent you from getting it and you have to still mask up and isolate. What happens when an anti-biotic is not a good match for the bug you have and it survives? Super bugs. This is why they are saying there will be more dangerous bugs coming. Their vaccines create them. Perfect. And realize ALL these vaccines have NOT been approved and licensed by the FDA for public use. They are ALL still in clinical trial. No informed consent any more. They are conducting a global clinical trial without telling the guinea pigs. Read the bottom of page 1 here, to see No jab has been approved. https://www.fda.gov/media/144638/download
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