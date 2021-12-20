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Donald Trump Glowing Globe Ritual In Saudi Arabia
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8464 views • December 20, 2021
Donald Trump, King Salman of Saudi Arabia and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt have celebrated the era of Satan with openly practicing a sign that symbolizes the occult and magic. The whole world is under cultural and political domination of the magicians. Let's not forget how Saudi demolished the Satanic Egyptian pagan symbols that the pilgrims used to stone on Hajj, under the command of the free masonic lobby. Saudi's friendship with the Zionist Israel is also no secret.
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Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qISc9xrxyow
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/22/world/middleeast/trump-glowing-orb-saudi.html
Trump Kushner And Illuminati Rituals
https://www.brighteon.com/99516028-3d17-483a-a13c-cec5d937464e
2010 Australian X Factor Winner Altiyan Childs Exposes World's Secret Religion Freemasonry And Satanism
https://www.brighteon.com/ac8d4b62-cd23-416e-ab01-b888df5fff69
The Knights Of Zion: Freemasonry
https://www.brighteon.com/edeb5d39-0b87-4c3f-b44e-8c887db707c7
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qISc9xrxyow
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/22/world/middleeast/trump-glowing-orb-saudi.html
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