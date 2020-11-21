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EP. 2333A - THE [CB] ACCELERATED THEIR PLAN OUT OF PANIC, PATRIOTS WERE COUNTING ON THIS
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158 views • November 21, 2020
EP. 2333A - THE [CB] ACCELERATED THEIR PLAN OUT OF PANIC, PATRIOTS WERE COUNTING ON THIS. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/ce1c9937-6d8e-4c6f-a363-945c6af1dc9f The [DS]/[CB] were rushed into their reset, they were not planning on moving up their agenda, but they had no choice, they were running out time. Trump and the patriots trapped them in the reset. Once it has begun the [CB] cannot stop it. This is exactly what the patriots wanted. Published On Nov 19, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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