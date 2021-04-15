© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE METHODS OF MINDCONTROL TO RULE YOUR MIND AND UNDERSTAND OF CULT
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • April 15, 2021
This views show a good information of what I said back in https://www.bitchute.com/video/aFC5iNmMcePk/, and this one is the knowledge of cults and state with religion that had cause the problems with a brain functions to think things and have faith on it to cause more dystopian from childhood lies to force into orders of destruction. I here to exposed to help your mind to understand these circumstances of today problems from the past,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y61HzoqQ36l2/
https://www.brighteon.com/0d1932f6-a63f-44b0-a1f1-95a993ffd263
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y61HzoqQ36l2/
https://www.brighteon.com/0d1932f6-a63f-44b0-a1f1-95a993ffd263
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.