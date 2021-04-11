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All politicians, court judges, Hollywood celebrities, CIA NSA FBI police belong to pedophile cannibal Satanist one big club
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242 views • April 11, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy "White Lodge Brotherhood" ascended master fallen angels' Noah's days ancient Atlantis NWO nephilim civilization's returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites (presidents, prime ministers, congress / parliament members, conservative Christian party members, liberal communist party members, church ministers, Hollywood celebrities, corporate leaders, CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders, court judges, police, popes, royal family members, etc.) are fake nationalists and patriots and Christians and Muslims and Zionists and Communists and Evolutionary Theorists and royal families, and in reality they are globalist NWO nephilim & chimera alien children of the fallen angels in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and stolen "walk in" human bodies. You will know who the religious Christians are, because they are too afraid to warn or expose this. End of transmission…Let us tread on these Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witch Satanist feminists, who are Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) globalist elite orgy “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual raping and sodomizing and eating our human children. If they kill millions of our unknowing unsuspecting human homo-sapiens specie women and children with their witchcraft and curses and spells, then God will kill millions of them. All that these Draco Satanist “Hansel & Gretel witch” globalist elites do is to create death and disease and poverty and divorce and suffering and sorrow and pain and curses with their witchcraft, and drink adrenochrome blood to stay young, and decorate their walls with trophies of our human children’s genitals, and attack us real Christians who expose their evils, while the millions and millions of religious Christians hide in silence and fear of assassination and ridicule and getting all their families slaughtered. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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