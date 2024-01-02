Create New Account
Apparently this is a Tesla car dealership burning in Kiev - next to a gas station, gas pipe explosion
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

Apparently this is a Tesla car dealership with fuel tanks burning.

That's what Ukrainians say...

This video was too short to post, but there was this one also that looks like a dealership, cars. Fire must have gotten much worse. It looks to be like a gas leak...

The following video posted was a gas station, that was said later to be next to the dealership. https://www.brighteon.com/ae46b8bc-73c6-4bdd-bb1f-8008465a7402



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

