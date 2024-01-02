Kiev Early this Morning Heavy Missile Strikes

People are reporting, some of the missiles in the eastern part of the Vinnytsia region are changing course to the north. Presumably again through the Zhytomyr region to Kiev.
To date, the enemy has counted 110 missiles launched from aircraft. Strikes continue, missiles are detected in the sky over Ukraine
The other side of the flames, is a Tesla car dealership view, posted also here this morning; https://www.brighteon.com/cd84e7cb-b5ec-4295-ab83-c889f77ed623
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.