Part1 Hakoniwa Box World 5G Meta Unknown
Spiritual Valley
Spiritual Valley
81 views • 8 months ago

Why will a saviour emerge from Japan? Why are people around the world rushing to create AGI? What is the Metaverse for people, 5G and electromagnetic waves? The Japanese reveal how this world works. A world you never knew existed, where the material and spiritual worlds permeate and merge.

episode 1

https://www.brighteon.com/cd4b86bf-0f44-43a0-ba6f-b3dc7cb62d5b

episode 2

https://www.brighteon.com/0671cafe-d389-47c0-b2a7-ffdd9dd704ff

episode3

https://www.brighteon.com/7cc67d1b-1f51-4db1-836c-89c75a0df435

episode4

https://www.brighteon.com/4132f33f-6508-4981-b381-5bbdd0128578

universematrixaiartificial intelligencejapanhumanoidfree willtranshumanaginpcreptilianvirtual realityelon maskmetasimulation hypothesismetaversehow world workssecret of earthjapanese spritualjapanese spiritquolialibetbenjamin libet
