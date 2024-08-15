Part1 Hakoniwa Box World 5G Meta Unknown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why will a saviour emerge from Japan? Why are people around the world rushing to create AGI? What is the Metaverse for people, 5G and electromagnetic waves? The Japanese reveal how this world works. A world you never knew existed, where the material and spiritual worlds permeate and merge.
episode 1
https://www.brighteon.com/cd4b86bf-0f44-43a0-ba6f-b3dc7cb62d5b
episode 2
https://www.brighteon.com/0671cafe-d389-47c0-b2a7-ffdd9dd704ff
episode3
https://www.brighteon.com/7cc67d1b-1f51-4db1-836c-89c75a0df435
episode4
https://www.brighteon.com/4132f33f-6508-4981-b381-5bbdd0128578