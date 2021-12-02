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Omicron besmet gevaccineerde en Professor schuift schuld naar de politiek
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20 views • December 02, 2021
Als dokters en professors de mensen eens goed preventief zouden behandelen zoals reeds besproken, dan zouden er niet zoveel opnames nodig zijn. U faalt dus zelf ook professor.
De oplossing voor de Corona pandemie is geweten sedert maart 2020 (deel1)
https://www.brighteon.com/a7167e36-fe68-4e57-9a86-c6f36276159b
De oplossing voor de Corona pandemie is geweten sedert maart 2020 (deel1)
https://www.brighteon.com/a7167e36-fe68-4e57-9a86-c6f36276159b
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