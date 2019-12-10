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𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟘𝟡, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡
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60 views • December 10, 2019
TruNews Headlines – December 09, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fREYR0S8MDA
https://www.brighteon.com/ccc71b16-387b-4041-acce-6f8ed39bf3c5
Horowitz Report finds 17 deficiencies but no intentional misconduct or bias by FBI. Fireworks fly at House Democrats’ impeachment hearing. FBI investigating NAS Pensacola shooting as likely terrorism. Kremlin commander warns of war with NATO in Arctic. Trump warns North Korea it could “lose everything” by remaining hostile to U.S. Iran vows Israel will “regret” aggression. Newsweek reporter resigns over OPCW story suppression. China orders all foreign computers and software replaced. Hundreds of thousands protest in Hong Kong. New Zealand police attempting recovery of tourists caught on White Island when volcano erupted. Blasphemous “I am Jesus Christ” videogame set to debut on Steam. Pastor arrested at Drag Queen Story Hour exonerated. Church uses Nativity scene to make political message about immigration. Jews threaten to evict Christian hotel owners in Jerusalem’s Old City. Trump says cross is “powerful reminder of the meaning of Christmas.” Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#FalseFlag #RegimeChange #China #HongKong #Impeachment
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/M3xIb3E9
http://dir.trune.ws/s/lssbovc
FTP Archive:
ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-9-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-9-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
trunews, rick, wiles, godcast, politics, news, Christian, bible, church, true, facts, 2019, faith, usa, america, censorship, uncensored, jesus, sin, war, constitution, christian, trump, White, House, campaign, rally, MAGA, horowitz report, FBI, impeachment, pensacola shooting, terrorism, kremlim commander, war with NATO, Arctic, North Korea, Iran, Israel, Newsweek, OPCW, Hong Kong, New Zealand, White Island, volcano, I am Jesus Christ, drag queen story hour, pastor arrested, nativity scene, immigration, christian hotel, Jerusalem, cross, Christmas, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey
To get to this channel, go to http://trnws.net
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fREYR0S8MDA
https://www.brighteon.com/ccc71b16-387b-4041-acce-6f8ed39bf3c5
Horowitz Report finds 17 deficiencies but no intentional misconduct or bias by FBI. Fireworks fly at House Democrats’ impeachment hearing. FBI investigating NAS Pensacola shooting as likely terrorism. Kremlin commander warns of war with NATO in Arctic. Trump warns North Korea it could “lose everything” by remaining hostile to U.S. Iran vows Israel will “regret” aggression. Newsweek reporter resigns over OPCW story suppression. China orders all foreign computers and software replaced. Hundreds of thousands protest in Hong Kong. New Zealand police attempting recovery of tourists caught on White Island when volcano erupted. Blasphemous “I am Jesus Christ” videogame set to debut on Steam. Pastor arrested at Drag Queen Story Hour exonerated. Church uses Nativity scene to make political message about immigration. Jews threaten to evict Christian hotel owners in Jerusalem’s Old City. Trump says cross is “powerful reminder of the meaning of Christmas.” Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#FalseFlag #RegimeChange #China #HongKong #Impeachment
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/M3xIb3E9
http://dir.trune.ws/s/lssbovc
FTP Archive:
ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-9-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-9-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-09-trunews-headlines-december-09-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
trunews, rick, wiles, godcast, politics, news, Christian, bible, church, true, facts, 2019, faith, usa, america, censorship, uncensored, jesus, sin, war, constitution, christian, trump, White, House, campaign, rally, MAGA, horowitz report, FBI, impeachment, pensacola shooting, terrorism, kremlim commander, war with NATO, Arctic, North Korea, Iran, Israel, Newsweek, OPCW, Hong Kong, New Zealand, White Island, volcano, I am Jesus Christ, drag queen story hour, pastor arrested, nativity scene, immigration, christian hotel, Jerusalem, cross, Christmas, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey
To get to this channel, go to http://trnws.net
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