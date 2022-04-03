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CANADA - ARE YOU VAXXED AND BOOSTED? - YOU ALL NOW ALL HAVE - AUTO IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME - A-I-D-S- SIDE EFFECTS - INFORMED CONSENT = NO! THEN ITS CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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308 views • April 03, 2022
CANADA - VAXXED AND BOOSTED? YOU NOW ALL HAVE AUTO IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME - A-I-D-S- INFORMED CONSENT = NO! THEN ITS CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY! - NUREMBERG 2.0
Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute - https://www.brighteon.com/f28d768d-3d68-4b29-a9b0-95b2c5549564
DR SHERIE TENPENNY EVERYONE VAXXED WILL HAVE AIDS BY 2022 - https://www.brighteon.com/a734c35a-45f6-49b8-a46f-d0a96369a4e3
EVERYONE HAS VACCINE INDUCED HIV AIDS THE SIDE EFFECTS FROM THE COVID JAB - AUTO IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME - A-I-D-S-
THE SHOT HAD 3 SPIKES OF AIDS - DID THEY TELL YOU BEFORE YOU TOOK THE SHOT? - INFORMED CONSENT =NILL ZERO! - NADA! https://www.brighteon.com/ef2a936b-5cf4-4638-995b-5bab8c9a0126
AIDS! WTF! SIDE EFFECTS TO MUCH TO BEAR? - JABED BUYERS REMORSE https://www.brighteon.com/3bb4ca14-880e-4b90-b4f9-499d9a1e912c
Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute - https://www.brighteon.com/f28d768d-3d68-4b29-a9b0-95b2c5549564
DR SHERIE TENPENNY EVERYONE VAXXED WILL HAVE AIDS BY 2022 - https://www.brighteon.com/a734c35a-45f6-49b8-a46f-d0a96369a4e3
EVERYONE HAS VACCINE INDUCED HIV AIDS THE SIDE EFFECTS FROM THE COVID JAB - AUTO IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME - A-I-D-S-
THE SHOT HAD 3 SPIKES OF AIDS - DID THEY TELL YOU BEFORE YOU TOOK THE SHOT? - INFORMED CONSENT =NILL ZERO! - NADA! https://www.brighteon.com/ef2a936b-5cf4-4638-995b-5bab8c9a0126
AIDS! WTF! SIDE EFFECTS TO MUCH TO BEAR? - JABED BUYERS REMORSE https://www.brighteon.com/3bb4ca14-880e-4b90-b4f9-499d9a1e912c
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