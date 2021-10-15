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Terral03.com Ozarks Land Acquisition Committee Has Offer Accepted on First Survival Group Property: October 14, 2021
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Terral03.com Ozarks Land Acquisition Committee Has Offer Accepted on First Survival Group Property
Written by Terral
October 14, 2021
Watch Special Report Video (10.14.2021): https://www.brighteon.com/cc87d7b7-35d3-465c-acd6-399dd8edbfbb
James has written with information that the Ozarks Group Land Acquisition Committee has submitted an offer on the 3 Caves Property that was accepted this evening just after 6PM Central Time here in the Ozarks. James reports that fifteen Land Acquisition Committee members are participating as investors in the LLC Partnership that will work to create the protocols, rules, and guidelines for Terral03.com Survival Group Members participating in the survival group program. Many thanks to James and the participating Committee members, and to Kathline who found the property, for working together and crossing the finish line on the land acquisition phase of the project. Blessings, Terral
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Notice: Terral03.com Black Star Report and Survival Group Program Subscription rates will increase for new subscribers. Anyone subscribing before the increase can keep the lower rate for the duration. Terral
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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Terral03.com Ozarks Land Acquisition Committee Has Offer Accepted on First Survival Group Property
Written by Terral
October 14, 2021
Watch Special Report Video (10.14.2021): https://www.brighteon.com/cc87d7b7-35d3-465c-acd6-399dd8edbfbb
James has written with information that the Ozarks Group Land Acquisition Committee has submitted an offer on the 3 Caves Property that was accepted this evening just after 6PM Central Time here in the Ozarks. James reports that fifteen Land Acquisition Committee members are participating as investors in the LLC Partnership that will work to create the protocols, rules, and guidelines for Terral03.com Survival Group Members participating in the survival group program. Many thanks to James and the participating Committee members, and to Kathline who found the property, for working together and crossing the finish line on the land acquisition phase of the project. Blessings, Terral
--
Notice: Terral03.com Black Star Report and Survival Group Program Subscription rates will increase for new subscribers. Anyone subscribing before the increase can keep the lower rate for the duration. Terral
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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