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3/4 race Honda CRX doing Idaho to Montana hillclimb
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110 views • October 08, 2020
Real tracks like I used to run are inconveniently far away, but this barely occupied stretch of curves is quite handy. My companion ran the camera along with light commentary with the tweaked Honda engine providing most of the audio track.
Since this video was shot I did finally get a new windshield and updated the tires. Lovely view and another 5 mph per corner, but have not shot any video. It would look about the same anyway.
This is the trip south into Idaho from Montana. The other half, the trip north is available here: https://www.brighteon.com/f1e8bac5-5614-4344-94fa-c70e5aa76e04
This kind of fun might be unavailable soon. I thought it good to preserve a bit of what may well be history.... happy memories.
Since this video was shot I did finally get a new windshield and updated the tires. Lovely view and another 5 mph per corner, but have not shot any video. It would look about the same anyway.
This is the trip south into Idaho from Montana. The other half, the trip north is available here: https://www.brighteon.com/f1e8bac5-5614-4344-94fa-c70e5aa76e04
This kind of fun might be unavailable soon. I thought it good to preserve a bit of what may well be history.... happy memories.
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