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3/4-race CRX hillclimb - Montana to Idaho
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138 views • June 13, 2020
Second to a racetrack with corner workers and safety crews (which I also did well), uphill running is a reasonably safe way to get my G-Force fix. This particular stretch has two uphill lanes allowing me to stay primarily in the inside lane allowing a margin for error a full lane wide. Better still, shedding speed running uphill is quick, easy and stable with gravity as a teammate.
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