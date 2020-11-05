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War Room: Pandemic Ep 476 - Not the End of the World (w/ Fog City Midge and Richard Baris)
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26 views • November 05, 2020
War Room: Pandemic Ep 476 - Not the End of the World (w/ Fog City Midge and Richard Baris) Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/cc0c125c-98de-4d35-93e8-f3e1d11f0ca8
Steve Bannon, Raheem Kassam, and Jack Maxey are joined by Fog City Midge to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic as the Democrats attempt to steal President Donald Trump's victory is fully underway. Calling in is Richard Baris with updates on the numbers. John Solomon calls in to announce an deep dive investigation into the ballot discrepancies on a precinct level. Published Nov 5, 2020
Watch Steve Bannon @citizensar, @RaheemKassam and @JackMaxey1 now. Watch on PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
Stay informed.
On Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/warroompandemic
On the Web: http://www.pandemic.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
Steve Bannon, Raheem Kassam, and Jack Maxey are joined by Fog City Midge to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic as the Democrats attempt to steal President Donald Trump's victory is fully underway. Calling in is Richard Baris with updates on the numbers. John Solomon calls in to announce an deep dive investigation into the ballot discrepancies on a precinct level.
Watch Steve Bannon @citizensar, @RaheemKassam and @JackMaxey1 now. Watch on PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
Stay informed.
On Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/warroompandemic
On the Web: http://www.pandemic.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
Steve Bannon, Raheem Kassam, and Jack Maxey are joined by Fog City Midge to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic as the Democrats attempt to steal President Donald Trump's victory is fully underway. Calling in is Richard Baris with updates on the numbers. John Solomon calls in to announce an deep dive investigation into the ballot discrepancies on a precinct level. Published Nov 5, 2020
Watch Steve Bannon @citizensar, @RaheemKassam and @JackMaxey1 now. Watch on PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
Stay informed.
On Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/warroompandemic
On the Web: http://www.pandemic.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
Steve Bannon, Raheem Kassam, and Jack Maxey are joined by Fog City Midge to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic as the Democrats attempt to steal President Donald Trump's victory is fully underway. Calling in is Richard Baris with updates on the numbers. John Solomon calls in to announce an deep dive investigation into the ballot discrepancies on a precinct level.
Watch Steve Bannon @citizensar, @RaheemKassam and @JackMaxey1 now. Watch on PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
Stay informed.
On Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/warroompandemic
On the Web: http://www.pandemic.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
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