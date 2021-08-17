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Demokratifest #3 Umeå Rådhustorget 21 aug 11:30
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10 views • August 17, 2021
Hans Lindberg (S)
kommunalråd Umeå
070-589 01 66
[email protected]
Anders Ågren (M)
Vice kommunalråd Umeå
070-341 67 64
[email protected]
Kopia:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JJjvBvpjjyeK/
https://www.brighteon.com/cbf6de61-c35a-44ba-acb4-f6a9462a74ab
https://rumble.com/vlbirc-demokratifest-3-ume-rdhustorget-21-aug-1130.html
kommunalråd Umeå
070-589 01 66
[email protected]
Anders Ågren (M)
Vice kommunalråd Umeå
070-341 67 64
[email protected]
Kopia:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JJjvBvpjjyeK/
https://www.brighteon.com/cbf6de61-c35a-44ba-acb4-f6a9462a74ab
https://rumble.com/vlbirc-demokratifest-3-ume-rdhustorget-21-aug-1130.html
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