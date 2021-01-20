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PSEC - 2021 - A Message To ALT-TECH Developers [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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50 views • January 20, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - A Message To ALT-TECH Developers" -- Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton have an extremely important message for all alt.tech developers!


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Lotek
Hashtags: #alttech #decentralized #freedom #liberty #internet
Metatags Space Separated: alttech decentralized freedom liberty internet
Metatags Comma Separated: alttech, decentralized, freedom, liberty, internet


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1vtOO3IaqNq2/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196582905213984768?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/psec-2021-a-message-to-alt-tech:0?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/psec-2021-a-message-to-alt-tech-developers-hd-720p_QJLYhR9ynC7feJT.html
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcv7z5-psec-2021-a-message-to-alt-tech-developers-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lW5dJWW
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/cbe48e11-6a41-418e-bdb8-b63766aa345b

Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-a-message-to-alt-tech-developers-1196812828919443456?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-A-Message-To-ALT-TECH-Developers-867189939

PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Keywords
freedomlibertyinternetdecentralizedalttech
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