© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PSEC - 2021 - A Message To ALT-TECH Developers [hd 720p]
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • January 20, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - A Message To ALT-TECH Developers" -- Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton have an extremely important message for all alt.tech developers!
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Lotek
Hashtags: #alttech #decentralized #freedom #liberty #internet
Metatags Space Separated: alttech decentralized freedom liberty internet
Metatags Comma Separated: alttech, decentralized, freedom, liberty, internet
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1vtOO3IaqNq2/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196582905213984768?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/psec-2021-a-message-to-alt-tech:0?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/psec-2021-a-message-to-alt-tech-developers-hd-720p_QJLYhR9ynC7feJT.html
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcv7z5-psec-2021-a-message-to-alt-tech-developers-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lW5dJWW
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/cbe48e11-6a41-418e-bdb8-b63766aa345b
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-a-message-to-alt-tech-developers-1196812828919443456?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-A-Message-To-ALT-TECH-Developers-867189939
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Lotek
Hashtags: #alttech #decentralized #freedom #liberty #internet
Metatags Space Separated: alttech decentralized freedom liberty internet
Metatags Comma Separated: alttech, decentralized, freedom, liberty, internet
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1vtOO3IaqNq2/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196582905213984768?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/psec-2021-a-message-to-alt-tech:0?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/psec-2021-a-message-to-alt-tech-developers-hd-720p_QJLYhR9ynC7feJT.html
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcv7z5-psec-2021-a-message-to-alt-tech-developers-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lW5dJWW
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/cbe48e11-6a41-418e-bdb8-b63766aa345b
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-a-message-to-alt-tech-developers-1196812828919443456?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-A-Message-To-ALT-TECH-Developers-867189939
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.