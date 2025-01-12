BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Victron MPPT Charge Controllers 10A 15A 20A 30A 12v to 24v to 48v Review and Setup #wisebuyreviews
SEE the 70amp Here: https://amzn.to/4gUjqlm [ Amazon Affiliate links ]

Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT Tr Solar Charge Controller - Charge Controllers for Solar Panels - 150V, 70 amp, 12/24/36/48-Volt

- 30 amp here: https://amzn.to/4aeNy8v

- 20 amp here: https://amzn.to/428rB8Q

- 15 amp here: https://amzn.to/40sT7wv

- 10 amp here: https://amzn.to/3C4TUdJ

- USB Cable to Program these: https://amzn.to/4abTTS2 - Victron Energy VE.Direct to USB Interface

- Software download to program the controller: https://www.victronenergy.com/support-and-downloads/software - you may need to install the USB software driver for the cable to make it connect it's somewhere on that page, and of course the Victron Connect software


In this video I talk about first hand experience with various Victron MPPT solar charge controllers that are all 12/24v at least and some can do 48v. I discuss the benefits of each type of MPPT victron has along with the sizes and what each can do that you may benefit from with your system. Then I show you how I implemented the charge controller at home to power my devices and lastly my conclusion about how and why Victron charge controllers are best to have.


ADDITIONAL ITEMS DISCUSSED:


- DC Miniature Circuit Breaker, 2 Pole 500V 50 Amp Isolator for Solar PV System -https://amzn.to/4aae82t

- 12V-110V DC Miniature Circuit Breaker, 50 Amp 2 Pole Battery Breaker Protector for Solar PV System and RV, Thermal Magnetic Trip - https://amzn.to/40qLvuu

- 10 AWG Inline Fuse Holder - 12 Volts Fuse Holder for 40A Blade Fuse (6 Pack) - https://amzn.to/4a9yA3z

- BNTECHGO 10 Gauge Flexible 2 Conductor Parallel Silicone Wire Spool Red Black High Resistant 200 deg C 600V for Single Color LED Strip Extension Cable Cord,Model,50ft Stranded Tinned Copper Wire - https://amzn.to/3Cg1lPj

- Powerwerx MegaCase 301 Piece Assorted 15/30/45A Anderson Powerpole Case with Insertion/Removal Tool - https://amzn.to/40tHdTe

- Powerwerx TRIcrimp, the best Powerpole crimping tool for Anderson Powerpole 15, 30 and 45 amp contacts - https://amzn.to/3WgjRhj

- Klein Tools 11063W Wire Cutter / Wire Stripper, Heavy Duty Automatic Wire Stripper Tool for 8-20 AWG Solid and 10-22 AWG Stranded Electrical Wire - https://amzn.to/3DNta1P

- Lexan Sheet - Polycarbonate - .236" - 1/4" Thick, Clear, 12" x 12" Nominal - https://amzn.to/4gLn28Y

- 600 Cable Labels, JIQEZNL 20 Sheets Waterproof Cord Label for Electronics, 10 Colors Printable Wire Labeling Tags for Ethernet and Network, Write on Labels for Cable Organize - https://amzn.to/40eIUT1


- HOW TO VIDEO for ANDERSON CONNECTORS with Materials list in description: https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE - 12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews



- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube Version: https://youtu.be/oIU3Qg33sr0

- Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/cbd4d525-f103-4e0a-8c09-8fb26269e585

- Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/3ff3bd64-bb27-4dae-8c3f-7442ad647864

- Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/XhxicS7iYMhy/

- Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x9c8uvy

- Rumble: https://rumble.com/v68oovs-victron-mppt-charge-controllers-10a-15a-20a-30a-12v-to-24v-to-48v-review-an.html

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/Victron-MPPT-Charge-Controllers-10A-15A-20A-30A-12v-to-24v-to-48v-Review-and-Setup--wisebuyreviews:4

diysolar powersolar panelsvictron mppt
