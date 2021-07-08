© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pondscape - 2021 - We're Breeding Albino Cory Catfish [hd 720p]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • July 08, 2021
We've started breeding Corey Cat Fish. It is hard to do, hopefully we'll be able to keep it up!
Our first delivery of them went to Coral Reef Pet Center in Norridge, Illinois: https://tinyurl.com/4p5cfp8j
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Walter Kelso, Store Staff
Hashtags: #aquarium #catfish #breeding #hobby #aquatic
Metatags Space Separated: aquarium catfish breeding hobby aquatic
Metatags Comma Separated: aquarium, catfish, breeding, hobby, aquatic
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LF4ZZ4GzdxtD/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1259680564645498880?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Pondscape---2021---We%27re-Breeding-Albino-Cory-Catfish--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vjkc6z-pondscape-2021-were-breeding-albino-cory-catfish-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/XMcDWrK?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/cb8e6d37-4bae-4209-b23b-aec71fe27d9f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/hSTe8KvIs6Y2hvE
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=3ae9e8e4fd89bcff9722aaa685b5403332fa90b5e443804859cfafec9710335a&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
Our first delivery of them went to Coral Reef Pet Center in Norridge, Illinois: https://tinyurl.com/4p5cfp8j
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Walter Kelso, Store Staff
Hashtags: #aquarium #catfish #breeding #hobby #aquatic
Metatags Space Separated: aquarium catfish breeding hobby aquatic
Metatags Comma Separated: aquarium, catfish, breeding, hobby, aquatic
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LF4ZZ4GzdxtD/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1259680564645498880?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Pondscape---2021---We%27re-Breeding-Albino-Cory-Catfish--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vjkc6z-pondscape-2021-were-breeding-albino-cory-catfish-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/XMcDWrK?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/cb8e6d37-4bae-4209-b23b-aec71fe27d9f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/hSTe8KvIs6Y2hvE
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=3ae9e8e4fd89bcff9722aaa685b5403332fa90b5e443804859cfafec9710335a&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.