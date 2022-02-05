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Religion-Morality Codified In US Law FULL Explanation Organic Law NorthWest Ordinance
Mikey088
Mikey088
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41 views • February 05, 2022
No one ever talks about this. Not taught In Schools or Universities. Few People Know This. Please Share, inform, educate

U.S. Supreme Court Violated U.S. Law When They Took God, Bible, Prayer & 10 Commandments Out of Schools
https://www.brighteon.com/cb1ad568-faa7-472d-a4c0-82091f42cb17

Religion-Morality Codified In U.S. Law Organic In Law U.S.CODE Of Law Volume 1. Here in Lies the Proof
Declaration of Independence
North West Ordinance 1787 which states religion, morality and Knowledge...shall forever be part of education
Constitution
articles of confederation
All foundational Organic Law in US CODE of Law Vol 1 and reaffirmed in Vol 18 after the 14th amendment


North West Ordinance 1787 We the People #333
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiaIbZyhY9Y

U.S. Code (2007) defines the organic laws of the United States of America to include the Declaration of Independence of July 4, 1776, the Articles of Confederation of November 15, 1777, the Northwest Ordinance of July 13, 1787, and the Constitution of September 17, 1787.
https://theorganiclaws.online/viewtopic.php?t=12#:~:text=U.S.%20Code%20%282007%29%20defines%20the%20organic%20laws%20of,and%20the%20Constitution%20of%20September%2017%2C%201787.%20

https://uscode.house.gov/browse/frontmatter/organiclaws&;edition=

https://organiclaws.org/
We The People Spread Christianity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stD6R2DTEhs
Keywords
churchreligionstate
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