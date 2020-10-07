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THE FAR GREEN COUNTRY [2018] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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31 views • October 07, 2020
The portrait of a couple struggling to stay on top of their finances who set out on the road with their son in order to reclaim their family’s positive outlook.
Note: Boondocking, Dry Camping, Dispersed Camping, Off-Grid Living, and Remote Camping is a great way to "actually" live a life worth living with as much Freedom as anyone can have nowadays, and do so very cheaply on a shoe-string budget. QUALITY OF LIFE is just as important as QUANTITY OF LIFE, and low stress living can help ensure both. This is also a great way to get out of the "dangerous" cities, so you can be in nature and Prepare (aka Prep) to survive the impending New World Order, Agenda 21, and Agenda 2030. I personally have met many people that live WONDERFUL lives like this on budgets of $500.00 (single or couple) to $1,000.00 monthly (family of 3 to 5).
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
D & D World Travel
http://ddwt.us
Campendium
https://campendium.com
iOverlander
http://ioverlander.com/
Free Campsites
https://freecamsites.net
WITHOUT BOUND: PERSPECTIVES ON MOBILE LIVING [2014] - MICHAEL TUBBS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/21919336-c197-4c4c-bca9-2411836baa3a
RV NOMADS - ERIC ODOM (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dcbd19b9-f59d-4933-8a89-95ee8f850994
BOONDOCKING 101: A GUIDE TO FREE CAMPING IN YOUR RV - CAMPENDIUM (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c624454e-592c-4a87-8be1-a73567c27735
TOP STATES FOR FREE CAMPING AND THE MOST BOONDOCKING - CAMPENDIUM (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/67c0ef01-c31e-4899-92be-b754e49e79bb
EXPEDITION HAPPINESS [2017] - SELIMA TAIBI AND FELIX STARCK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CN9nhCU43Hyt/
MINIMALISM: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE IMPORTANT THINGS [2015] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oduaVAYuvm5q/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: Boondocking, Dry Camping, Dispersed Camping, Off-Grid Living, and Remote Camping is a great way to "actually" live a life worth living with as much Freedom as anyone can have nowadays, and do so very cheaply on a shoe-string budget. QUALITY OF LIFE is just as important as QUANTITY OF LIFE, and low stress living can help ensure both. This is also a great way to get out of the "dangerous" cities, so you can be in nature and Prepare (aka Prep) to survive the impending New World Order, Agenda 21, and Agenda 2030. I personally have met many people that live WONDERFUL lives like this on budgets of $500.00 (single or couple) to $1,000.00 monthly (family of 3 to 5).
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
D & D World Travel
http://ddwt.us
Campendium
https://campendium.com
iOverlander
http://ioverlander.com/
Free Campsites
https://freecamsites.net
WITHOUT BOUND: PERSPECTIVES ON MOBILE LIVING [2014] - MICHAEL TUBBS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/21919336-c197-4c4c-bca9-2411836baa3a
RV NOMADS - ERIC ODOM (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dcbd19b9-f59d-4933-8a89-95ee8f850994
BOONDOCKING 101: A GUIDE TO FREE CAMPING IN YOUR RV - CAMPENDIUM (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c624454e-592c-4a87-8be1-a73567c27735
TOP STATES FOR FREE CAMPING AND THE MOST BOONDOCKING - CAMPENDIUM (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/67c0ef01-c31e-4899-92be-b754e49e79bb
EXPEDITION HAPPINESS [2017] - SELIMA TAIBI AND FELIX STARCK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CN9nhCU43Hyt/
MINIMALISM: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE IMPORTANT THINGS [2015] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oduaVAYuvm5q/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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