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BOONDOCKING 101: A GUIDE TO FREE CAMPING IN YOUR RV - CAMPENDIUM (VIDEO)
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43 views • August 25, 2020
Just getting started with boondocking and free camping? Not sure of where to go, if you can get there, or what to expect from wild camping and cheap RV living? We cover everything from safety to etiquette (and all things between).
To learn more check out our primer guide:
https://www.campendium.com/camping/bo...
Created by campers for campers, Campendium lists over twenty-eight thousand places to camp, from swanky RV parks to free camping and boondocking destinations, vetted by a team of full-time rvers and reviewed by over one hundred seventy thousand plus members. Our YouTube channel highlights the best places to camp and will change the way you find a place to call home for the night. Boondocking in your RV (aka Bug Out Vehicle) is also great for prepping, and getting out of the cities during the impending New World Order False Flag Events.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
D and D World Travel
http://www.ddwt.us/
Public Lands Interpretive Association (PLIA)
https://publiclands.org
iOverlander
http://ioverlander.com/
Free Campsites
https://freecampsites.net/
Campendium
https://www.campendium.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
To learn more check out our primer guide:
https://www.campendium.com/camping/bo...
Created by campers for campers, Campendium lists over twenty-eight thousand places to camp, from swanky RV parks to free camping and boondocking destinations, vetted by a team of full-time rvers and reviewed by over one hundred seventy thousand plus members. Our YouTube channel highlights the best places to camp and will change the way you find a place to call home for the night. Boondocking in your RV (aka Bug Out Vehicle) is also great for prepping, and getting out of the cities during the impending New World Order False Flag Events.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
D and D World Travel
http://www.ddwt.us/
Public Lands Interpretive Association (PLIA)
https://publiclands.org
iOverlander
http://ioverlander.com/
Free Campsites
https://freecampsites.net/
Campendium
https://www.campendium.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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