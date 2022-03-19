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Dr Tom Cowan: 'My Second 'Compliance' Attempt + Webinar From 03.18.22' [18.03.2022]
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58 views • March 19, 2022
Note: I put some pics from from David Dees - Power Of Art(RIP) in the start-song by Jude Roberts, links below.
'In this webinar, Dr Tom Cowan discussed my second compliance attempt.
I also held a Q&A session. Topics included:
- Vitamin deficiency
- Anemia/ Synthetic IV Infusion
- Why do children get sick?
- Aortic dissection
- Covid
- My podcast interview with Ben Greenfield: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/podcast/tom-cowan-podcast/
- Thyroid Issues
- Structuring your water
- Circulation
- Coffee enemas
- Canopy EMF Shielding
The Covid Blog http://www.thecovidblog.com
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer) [Feb 11, 2022]
The Untold Story Behind The PLANdemic.
The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
Read more here:
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C0tztD65lTyC/
David Dees - Power Of Art: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=daviddees.com&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=david+dees.com&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
https://juderoberts.com/
https://juderoberts.bandcamp.com/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
Dr.TomCowan - 9144 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g5tNopsEvvIc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
540 views Streamed live 102 minutes ago
Talkin' Turkey with Tom
4.52K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4rBiTucfb0A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
'In this webinar, Dr Tom Cowan discussed my second compliance attempt.
I also held a Q&A session. Topics included:
- Vitamin deficiency
- Anemia/ Synthetic IV Infusion
- Why do children get sick?
- Aortic dissection
- Covid
- My podcast interview with Ben Greenfield: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/podcast/tom-cowan-podcast/
- Thyroid Issues
- Structuring your water
- Circulation
- Coffee enemas
- Canopy EMF Shielding
The Covid Blog http://www.thecovidblog.com
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer) [Feb 11, 2022]
The Untold Story Behind The PLANdemic.
The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
Read more here:
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C0tztD65lTyC/
David Dees - Power Of Art: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=daviddees.com&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=david+dees.com&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
https://juderoberts.com/
https://juderoberts.bandcamp.com/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
Dr.TomCowan - 9144 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g5tNopsEvvIc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
540 views Streamed live 102 minutes ago
Talkin' Turkey with Tom
4.52K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4rBiTucfb0A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
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