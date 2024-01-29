Create New Account
Lawfare Election: The Fix Is In
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
50 views
Published Yesterday

Is The Electoral Fix Already In?

* The 2024 presidential race increasingly looks like it will be decided by lawyers, not voters

* Dems unveil plans for America’s first lawfare election — or is it the second?

* ‘Our democracy’ is leftist code for mob rule.

* This is their color revolution/regime change playbook.

* The same bad actors are at it again.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 29 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v4a1u88-the-powder-keg-just-exploded-ep.-2175-01292024.html

Keywords
election riggingdan bonginoconspiracycabalglobalismelection interferencetyrannythird worlddictatorshipinfiltrationelection meddlingregime changeleftismsubversiondespotismelection fraudlawfarecolor revolutionbanana republicelection theftautocracyrigged electionstolen electionpuppet regimematt taibbi

