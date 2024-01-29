Lawfare Election: The Fix Is In

Is The Electoral Fix Already In?
* The 2024 presidential race increasingly looks like it will be decided by lawyers, not voters
* Dems unveil plans for America’s first lawfare election — or is it the second?
* ‘Our democracy’ is leftist code for mob rule.
* This is their color revolution/regime change playbook.
* The same bad actors are at it again.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 29 January 2024
https://rumble.com/v4a1u88-the-powder-keg-just-exploded-ep.-2175-01292024.html
