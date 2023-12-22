The Cabal's Election Rigging Plot

The most brazen article ever published in lib media describes how they interfered in 2020 — and how they plan to do it again.
This name keeps coming up: Norm Eisen.
The same people are at it again.
• The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 22 December 2023
https://rumble.com/v42qs0w-this-is-how-they-plan-to-interfere-in-the-next-election-ep.-2156-12222023.html
