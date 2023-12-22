Create New Account
The Cabal's Election Rigging Plot
Son of the Republic
617 Subscribers
72 views
Published 13 hours ago

The most brazen article ever published in lib media describes how they interfered in 2020 — and how they plan to do it again.

This name keeps coming up: Norm Eisen.

The same people are at it again.


The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 22 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v42qs0w-this-is-how-they-plan-to-interfere-in-the-next-election-ep.-2156-12222023.html

Keywords
election riggingdan bonginoliberalismconspiracycabalglobalismelection interferencetyrannymarxismthird worlddictatorshipinfiltrationelection meddlingleftismsubversiontotalitarianismdespotismelection fraudcollectivismbanana republicelection theftautocracyrigged electionstolen electionblue steal

