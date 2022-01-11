How "Fake News" manipulated a guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

The man who shot and killed Arbery. Was a off duty officer (Travis McMichael). The Fake News states Arbery was "gunned down while jogging". This video demonstrates that Arbery seen McMichael with a shot gun from a distance before running up and attacking McMichael while he stood with his shot gun yelling at him to STOP. The gun only went off AFTER Arbery hands grab the gun. Both men fought over the gun before the gun went off. Before this incident. McMichael was notified that Arbery AGAIN was trespassing on private property and ran from the scene. While Arbery was running from the scene McMichael pulled up next to him in his truck. Asking him to stop so they could talk about why he's running from the scene. Arbery ignores McMichael and abruptly runs in the opposite direction. This happens TWICE before Arbery eventually loses McMichael in his truck. While McMichael is stopped on the road wondering where Arbery went. He notices Arbery running up to him from behind. This is when McMichael pulls he gun out wondering if Arbery is armed with a gun. Arbery sees McMichael with his shot gun and continues running up to him. Arbery uses McMichaels truck as a barrier in attempt to do a surprise attack. McMichael a off duty officer, knows this tactic. Yet he has the courage not to shoot this aggressive attacker. A scared McMichael, begins SCREAMING at the aggressive Arbery STOP, STOP, STOP!!! This is when Arbery grabs McMichaels shot gun and attempts to take it from him and possibly use to shoot McMicael and his father. The video show Arbery attacking off duty officer McMichael in attempt to take his gun and possibly use it to shot and kill the McMichaels. Unfortunately the "Fake News" and its politics had already skewed the jury's members minds of the FACTS. Remember this happened during the George Floyd riot's across America. This is a case of self defense. This is a great injustice for the 3 men going to prison for life. This a great injustice for America.LINK BELOWBlack Armed protesters outside murder trial for a black man (Ahmaud Arbery)