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Black Armed protesters outside murder trial for a black man (Ahmaud Arbery)
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102 views • November 26, 2021
Travis McMichael defense was asking the judge for a miss trial because of a threat from outside the court house. They felt the heavily armed protesters where intimidating the mostly white jury. Ahmaud Arbery attacked Travis McMichael while running away from him earlier. McMichael was armed with a shot gun when Arbery attacked him. Both men fought for the gun. When it went off. Arbery was fatally wounded. McMichael was found guilty of murder after he acted in self defense.
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