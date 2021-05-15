© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Propaganda Conspiracy Exposed!
Follow
11
Share
Report
476 views • May 15, 2021
Bill still Dr. Peter McCullogh:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wU4e3IeFTx8v/
Dr. McKullough and Alex Newman. American thinker:
https://rumble.com/vg6dcd-peter-mccullough-interview.html
Trusted News initiative!
www.bbc.comWeb resultsTrusted News Initiative (TNI) to combat spread of harmful ...
Farmer jones and George Webb
https://www.brighteon.com/c60a4d51-8664-4f20-a1f3-0ca2700a465a
Reiner Fuellmich Live! https://youtu.be/E7Oh_1Ghd54
Reiner website: https://2020news.de/en/
Weimar case opinion: https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ENGLISH-TRANSLATION-COMPLETE-DOCUMENT-Amtsgericht_Weimar_9_F_148_21_EAO_Beschluss_anonym_2021_04_08-en.pdf
FJ on Webb’s new channel: FJ comes in at 1:18.00 https://youtu.be/cJBlj332_CM
List:
Bill still Dr. Peter McCullogh:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wU4e3IeFTx8v/
Mercola: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/13/cdc-coronavirus-cover-up.aspx
Lumber Prices: https://youtu.be/iQjwvUHGvKk
Dr John Campbell: ivermectin in India:
https://youtu.be/YyHkLfWLPFw
Sepehr: European mysticism: Kaleergi plan https://youtu.be/-ZXcNzEDHto
Testimonials on unvaxed reactions!
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html?m=1
Bill gates! The nation: Is the Shine Starting to Come Off Bill Gates’s Halo?
https://www.thenation.com/article/society/bill-gates-foundation-covid-vaccines/
Del Bigtree: from Corey’s digs! https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/must-watch-interview-with-del-bigtree-and-3-injured-healthcare-workers-from-receiving-covid-injection/
Website, email list, and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
FJ’s YouTube campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute channel; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wU4e3IeFTx8v/
Dr. McKullough and Alex Newman. American thinker:
https://rumble.com/vg6dcd-peter-mccullough-interview.html
Trusted News initiative!
www.bbc.comWeb resultsTrusted News Initiative (TNI) to combat spread of harmful ...
Farmer jones and George Webb
https://www.brighteon.com/c60a4d51-8664-4f20-a1f3-0ca2700a465a
Reiner Fuellmich Live! https://youtu.be/E7Oh_1Ghd54
Reiner website: https://2020news.de/en/
Weimar case opinion: https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ENGLISH-TRANSLATION-COMPLETE-DOCUMENT-Amtsgericht_Weimar_9_F_148_21_EAO_Beschluss_anonym_2021_04_08-en.pdf
FJ on Webb’s new channel: FJ comes in at 1:18.00 https://youtu.be/cJBlj332_CM
List:
Bill still Dr. Peter McCullogh:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wU4e3IeFTx8v/
Mercola: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/13/cdc-coronavirus-cover-up.aspx
Lumber Prices: https://youtu.be/iQjwvUHGvKk
Dr John Campbell: ivermectin in India:
https://youtu.be/YyHkLfWLPFw
Sepehr: European mysticism: Kaleergi plan https://youtu.be/-ZXcNzEDHto
Testimonials on unvaxed reactions!
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html?m=1
Bill gates! The nation: Is the Shine Starting to Come Off Bill Gates’s Halo?
https://www.thenation.com/article/society/bill-gates-foundation-covid-vaccines/
Del Bigtree: from Corey’s digs! https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/must-watch-interview-with-del-bigtree-and-3-injured-healthcare-workers-from-receiving-covid-injection/
Website, email list, and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
FJ’s YouTube campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute channel; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.