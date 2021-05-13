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May 13, George Webb and FJ Discuss Viruses, Ivermectin, Florida, Fauci and Fraud!
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855 views • May 13, 2021
Farmer jones and George Webb
links mentioned
Bill still Dr. Peter McCullogh MD:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wU4e3IeFTx8v/
Bill gates! The nation: Is the Shine Starting to Come Off Bill Gates’s Halo?
https://www.thenation.com/article/society/bill-gates-foundation-covid-vaccines/
Dr John Campbell: ivermectin in India:
https://youtu.be/YyHkLfWLPFw
Del Bigtree: from Corey’s digs! https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/must-watch-interview-with-del-bigtree-and-3-injured-healthcare-workers-from-receiving-covid-injection/
FJ’s YouTube Farmer Jonse's campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Website, email list, and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute channel; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
ere’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
links mentioned
Bill still Dr. Peter McCullogh MD:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wU4e3IeFTx8v/
Bill gates! The nation: Is the Shine Starting to Come Off Bill Gates’s Halo?
https://www.thenation.com/article/society/bill-gates-foundation-covid-vaccines/
Dr John Campbell: ivermectin in India:
https://youtu.be/YyHkLfWLPFw
Del Bigtree: from Corey’s digs! https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/must-watch-interview-with-del-bigtree-and-3-injured-healthcare-workers-from-receiving-covid-injection/
FJ’s YouTube Farmer Jonse's campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Website, email list, and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute channel; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
ere’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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