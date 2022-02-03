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Dr Tom Cowan Live Q&A on YouTube - 3/2/22 [02.03.2022]
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67 views • March 03, 2022
Dr Tom Cowan hosted a Live Q+A on YouTube on March 2, 2022
Topics included:
- 'Vaccinating' your animals like dogs & cats etc.?
- Sensitivities in people (food, mold, EMFs, etc.)
- Best baking surfaces
- Allergies vs. detox symptoms
- High aluminum in the body
- My take on vaccines for animals
- Breathing and health
- Can certain bacteria be harmful?
- Hearing loss
- Getting out of rabies shots for pets
- My thoughts on CPR
- Chronic anemia
- Heart arrhythmia
- Autism/ADD as an adult
- 22q deletion syndrome and other genetic disorders
--
Note:
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer'?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Premiered on 12.2.2022 on https://terrainthefilm.com/world-premiere/
https://terrainthefilm.com/
https://www.facebook.com/terrainthefilm/
Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
Dr.TomCowan - 8956 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
5,195 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
Talkin' Turkey with Tom
4.04K subscribers
https://youtu.be/clM0NOiXnCo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://drtomcowan.com/
Dr.TomCowan- 9012 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XZW3Z8lBOBBG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
Topics included:
- 'Vaccinating' your animals like dogs & cats etc.?
- Sensitivities in people (food, mold, EMFs, etc.)
- Best baking surfaces
- Allergies vs. detox symptoms
- High aluminum in the body
- My take on vaccines for animals
- Breathing and health
- Can certain bacteria be harmful?
- Hearing loss
- Getting out of rabies shots for pets
- My thoughts on CPR
- Chronic anemia
- Heart arrhythmia
- Autism/ADD as an adult
- 22q deletion syndrome and other genetic disorders
--
Note:
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer'?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Premiered on 12.2.2022 on https://terrainthefilm.com/world-premiere/
https://terrainthefilm.com/
https://www.facebook.com/terrainthefilm/
Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
Dr.TomCowan - 8956 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
5,195 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
Talkin' Turkey with Tom
4.04K subscribers
https://youtu.be/clM0NOiXnCo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://drtomcowan.com/
Dr.TomCowan- 9012 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XZW3Z8lBOBBG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
Keywords
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