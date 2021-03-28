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Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
Bobkiwicelt Films
Bobkiwicelt Films
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227 views • March 28, 2021
In 2013, biologist Dr. Brian Hooker received a call from a Senior Scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who led the agency’s 2004 study on the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and its link to autism.

The scientist, Dr. William Thompson, confessed that the CDC had omitted crucial data in their final report that revealed a causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. Over several months, Dr. Hooker records the phone calls made to him by Dr. Thompson who provides the confidential data destroyed by his colleagues at the CDC.

Dr. Hooker enlists the help of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, the British gastroenterologist falsely accused of starting the anti-vax movement when he first reported in 1998 that the MMR vaccine may cause autism. In his ongoing effort to advocate for children’s health, Wakefield directs this documentary examining the evidence behind an appalling cover-up committed by the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens.

Interviews with pharmaceutical insiders, doctors, politicians, and parents of vaccine-injured children reveal an alarming deception that has contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism and potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime.
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If you like this and 1986: The Act (2021) try my film - Isolated Kingdoms: Dark Winter Of A Pandemic - China, WHO, Dr Gates & Vaccine Fever (2020)
https://www.brighteon.com/ac361e44-17f6-4cf2-ad34-9170e671db3a
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vaccinationvaccinecovid-19
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